By Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

An ex-military administrator of Borno State, Col. Abdulmumini Aminu (rtd), has described counter-insurgency war as the most difficult form of war.

Aminu said the military and security agencies should be commended for the successes recorded so far in the ongoing war against insurgency in the North-east.

Aminu, who vacated the seat of Borno governor exactly 30 years ago, praised the incumbent Governor Kashim Shettima for the quantum leap the state has recorded.

He said the state has achieved greatly in spite of the Boko Haram insurgency that crippled all aspects of the state life.

Aminu, who was in Maiduguri to attend the wedding ceremony of the daughters of business mogul, Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi, and commiserate with the people of the state over their losses during the Boko Haram insurgency, said: “In spite of the Boko Haram insurgency, I have observed a lot of development in the state.”

According to him, “The little I have seen, especially secondary schools with computers and air conditioned classrooms is very amazing; no university can boast of this.

“Although I am limiting myself to only the physical development I have observed, I appreciate the tenacity of Governor Kashim Shettima because it is amazing that development has taken place so fast across all the local government areas of the state.”

He prayed that come 2019, the state would elect another resourceful and committed person in the class of Shettima to keep on with the good work and maintain the tempo of qualitative governance for the prosperity of the state.

Aminu, who admonished the people of the state to be grateful to the governor, however rebuked Nigerians for their persistent failure to appreciate the service every government offers to them.