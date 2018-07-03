By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sought the Senate’s confirmation of Mr. Folashodun Shonubi as the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Buhari had in June nominated Shonubi for the same position.

The president’s letter was read on the floor of the Senate Tuesday by the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, after a one-hour closed-door session shortly after its resumption from a three-week break.

The letter read in part: “Dear Distinguished Senate President, in accordance to the provisions of section 81 (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Establishment Act 2007, I have the pleasure to present Mr. Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi for confirmation as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“Find attached a copy of his Curriculum Vitae.

“While looking forward for your usual expeditious consideration, please accept, Mr Senate President, the assurances of my highest regards.”

The Senate had in March confirmed the appointments of Mrs. Aishah Ahmad and Mr. Edward Adamu as deputy governors of CBN.

It also in June confirmed the nomination of three of the four members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank sent to it by President Buhari.

The confirmed MPC members are Prof. Adeola Adenikinju, Dr. Aliyu Sanusi and Dr. Robert Asogwa while the nomination of Dr. Asheikh Maidugu was rejected due to an avalanche of petitions against his nomination.

Their confirmation followed the adoption of the reports of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions chaired by Senator Rafiu Ibrahim (Kwara South), which screened the nominees.