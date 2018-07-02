Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has disclosed that his administration has paid the salaries of workers for the month of June, without receiving allocation from the federal government.

Ugwuanyi added that despite the fact that he assumed office at the time the country’s economy was in severe recession, his administration has been regular in payment of workers’ salaries, even when 27 states could not pay.

Speaking during an endorsement rally for his re-election in 2019 by the people of the “Ancient Opi N’Ato Kingdom” in Opi, Nsukka Local Government Area (LGA), the governor attributed the successes recorded by his administration to God’s grace and the state government’s commitment to the welfare of the people of the state.

The monthly meeting of Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) on Wednesday, where allocations for the month of June 2018 was to be shared among the federal, states and local governments, had ended in deadlock.

Ugwuanyi, who was overwhelmed by the large turnout of people at the colourful rally, reassured that his administration will under all circumstances continue to cater for the people of the state and initiate programmes that would address their needs, saying: “since we handed Enugu State into the hands of God, we can see His hands in all we do”.

He thanked the people of the area for their support, solidarity and endorsement, urging them to embrace peace and unity for rapid development.

He stressed that “what is paramount to us is good governance and development of the rural areas”.

Earlier in his welcome address, the President-General of Federated Opi Town Union, Dr. Sam Ugwuoti, commended the governor for his good works across the state, especially “the beautification and rehabilitation of the Opi – Nsukka road to a modern and beautiful dual-carriageway with street lights”.

Ugwuoti assured the governor that the people of Opi “will continue to support you” and “assure you unreservedly that come 2019 God will still keep you there in your seat as the Governor of Enugu State to continue to shepherd the people of God”.