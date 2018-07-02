Host nation, Russia secured a major upset at the ongoing World Cup final following perfect resistance as they see off former champions, Spain, out of the tournament yesterday night in Moscow.

It was Igor Akinfeev saved two spot-kicks that gave the host Russia, a 4-3 dramatic penalty shootout to reach the World Cup quarter-finals after their last-16 tie had ended 1-1 after 120 minutes.

The result also means that Spain has failed again to win against host nations on global stage with the loss to South Korea in 2002 quarter final match still fresh to football followers. It was also the first time in 48 years that Russia will reach the quarter finals of the tournament.

Match winner, Akinfeev kept out efforts by Koke and Iago Aspas as the 2010 champions – unbeaten in their previous 23 games – became the latest big-name casualty to exit the tournament after Germany, Argentina and Portugal.

His opposite number, David de Gea, got a hand to the first spot-kick he faced – from Fedor Smolov – but that was the closest he came to making a save as the Russians converted their remaining penalties in clinical fashion.

Spain had taken the lead when Marco Asensio’s curling free-kick into the six-yard area hit the ankle of Sergei Ignashevich, who was marking Sergio Ramos, and flew into the net.

Spain dominated possession but were unable to make it count and were punished when Russia were awarded a penalty.

Gerard Pique handled Artem Dzyuba’s header and the Zenit St Petersburg forward sent David de Gea the wrong way for his third goal of the tournament.