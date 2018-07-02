By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Public and private investors in the country have been charged to work in partnership for the well-being of the poor and vulnerable members of the society.

The Vice-Chancellor of Singhania University, India, Dr. Hansraj Ruhil, gave the charge Monday during an interactive session with the management of Malikiyya College and Hospital at its premises in Bauchi.

The vice-chancellor said the partnership would assist the three tiers of government to improve some of its sectors, especially health and education.

According to him, through corporate social responsibilities, private investors can make profit in the area of providing affordable healthcare services.

Ruhil, who expressed delight at the number of practical equipment in the college, promised to support the institution to achieve its set objectives.

On his part, the Proprietor of Malikiyya College and Hospital, Alhaji Aminu Muhammad Danmaliki, recalled that the institution was established to fill the wide gap of manpower shortage in the health and education sectors.

He said over the years, partnership between public and private sectors have become common strategies for responding to global public health crises.

Danmaliki assured the audience that the institution is committed to impact qualitative knowledge to its students and offer standard services for the benefit of the people.

The proprietor therefore believed that establishing an Indian hospital in the state in collaboration with the college will attract a lot of clients.