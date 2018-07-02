Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) has expressed sadness and shock over the spate of killings in the country, especially the recent attacks in Barkin-Ladi, Riyom and Jos South local government areas of Plateau state.

The President of AANI, Khaleel Bolaji, in a statement Monday in Abuja, described the killings as barbaric and degrading to humanity.

“The Alumni Association of the National Institute is saddened, shocked and taken aback with disbelief over the recent reprehensible attacks leading to the deaths of many people in villages at Bakin-Ladi, Riyom and Jos South local government areas of Plateau state.

“The killings are most unfortunate, barbaric, and a pitiable taste of the degradation of human life in the hands of notorious aggressors among us,” he stated.

Bolaji said the organisation was worried that the attacks happened at a time security operatives were doing their best to end chains of violence in the hands of disgruntled elements.

“These killing are unacceptable. We are shocked that such magnitude of attacks took place in Plateau after enjoying years of respite and peace from the acrimonious past.

“We strongly believe that with our nation recovering from the pangs of cruelty of Boko Haram, every patriotic Nigerian should embrace peace in a renewed effort to end incessant herders-farmers clashes and its attendant loss of lives and property, rather than escalate it.

“These needless losses have demeaned the essence of our humanity and rubbished our succor in the guaranty to life and property as enshrined in the constitution and that of rights to lawful movement in view of these callous, wicked and dastardly acts,” he said.

While condoling Governor Simon Lalong; the government and people of Plateau state as well as the immediate and extended families of the victims, Bolaji prayed that God grants peace to the souls of the departed.

However, the AANI president called on the federal and state government to immediately redouble whatever measures they could in order to curb any reprisal.

He charged that perpetrators must be identified, found and brought to book to serve as deterrent.

Bolaji also reminded Nigerians on the need to embrace peace and seek legitimate measures to seek redress in any case of requiring such knowing very well that violence breeds nothing beneficial to them, the community and the nation at large.

In the same vein, he pleaded with the media “to be more cautious and truthful in the dissemination of news or services to the members public with the use of moderate language to appease the citizenry and appreciate the good work of the security agencies.”

Also speaking, the immediate former president of the body and former military governor of Plateau and Katsina states, Gen. Lawrence Onoja (rtd) expressed confidence in the integrity of President Muhammadu Buhari to do the needful in ending the wastages going on in the nation.

“I believe the President is a man of action and will not disappoint,” he said.

Nevetheless, Onoja tasked the government to ensure justice in the handling of insecurity challenges in the country, without which he said there may not be peace.

Similarly, a past Vice President of the body, Dr. Garba Tetengi, called for full engagement of state governors in the implementation of whatever measures are being planned by the federal government as chief security officers of their respective states.

“The security architecture of this is not just the district heads now, not just the DPOs; if the governors have complains as the chief security officers, it is important that the federal agencies take their concerns into considerations, for that is part of why we will be able to arrest the security challenges that we have.

In the same vein, ex-secretary of AANI, Comrade Issa Aremu, in his view attributed the killings to the crises of the poor who have been reduced to number without names.

Aremu charged that the security arrangement in the country should not just be about the protection of the rich alone but everyone, including the poor.

He said since every conflict is local, there must be appropriate local means to resolve these conflicts which he said was driving the nation to worst food crises if farmers and herders cannot produce again.

He therefore tasked security agencies to adopt measures to address conflict resolution and apprehension while there must be proportional punishment for offenders and reward for promoters of peace.