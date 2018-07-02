As the football action heats up in Russia, Nigeria’s premier sports betting provider is rewarding fans with daily deals. The Cup Calendar Challenge promotion offers a unique giveaway or promotional offer every day during the tournament from the first game to the final.

Fresh off its Passport to Russia giveaway, which saw a lucky customer win an all-expenses paid trip for two to watch Nigeria play, Betway is at it again with its latest promotion. During the 32 days of football action in Russia, Betway’s daily Cup Calendar Challenge deals will include chances to win TV sets, smartphones and Free Bets among other fantastic giveaways.

“Betway is all about rewarding the passion of football fans,” said Lere Awokoya, Betway’s Country Manager in Nigeria. “We want to make the month of football action in Russia special for our customers across Nigeria. These daily giveaways allow us to reward our most loyal customers, offering us a chance to thank them for their continued support.”

The Cup Calendar Challenge promotion was launched on 14 June. During the 5-week promotion, customers will be rewarded for being active on the website. The more active a customer, the more they’ll be rewarded. The last Cup Calendar Challenge daily deal will be unlocked on 15 July, the date of the final in Russia.

Founded in Malta, Betway has grown into one of the world’s largest betting companies. In addition to sponsoring a number of international football teams, Betway also sponsors international tournaments such as the Premier League Dart, Chaster Cup, and the prestigious UK horse race – Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.