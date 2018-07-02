The last batch of Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) officials and football stakeholders left St Petersburg last night for Nigeria via Dubai, one week after Super Eagles crashed out of the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup here in Russia.

Eagles players had earlier left their Essentuki camp base in batches for their respective clubs to either join their teammates in preseason camps or holiday.

At the Hilton Hotel and adjoining Haempton in St Petersburg yesterday, most of the Nigerians football stakeholders who boarded the midnight flight from the Pulkovo Airport were mostly NPFL football administrators and NFF secretariat staff.

Most of the NPFL administrators were seen discussing the restart of the domestic topflight this weekend.

Rangers International FC of Enugu Administrator, Davidson Owumi, Rivers United’s Okey Kpalukwu and several others were amongst those who boarded the Emirates flight out of the Pulkovo Airport for Lagos last night.

Eagles crashed out of the Russia 2018 tournament with just one victory in three Group D games. Nigeria lost opening game 2-0 to Croatia and defeated Iceland 2-1 but lost the bruising battle with perennial group rival Argentina by the same 2-1 to leave the tournament with dream unfulfilled.