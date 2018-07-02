Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) said it secured a total of 139 convictions between January and June 2018.

The Head, Media and Publicity of EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement Monday, said the figure was indeed significant in many respects, as it included the conviction of two Politically Exposed Persons, PEPs – Jolly Nyame, a former governor of Taraba, and Joshua Dariye, a serving senator and a former governor of Plateau.

Uwujaren noted that both ex-governors were currently serving their 14-year jail sentence for criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of public funds, and receiving gratification.

He said the EFCC remained consistent in its efforts of effectively changing the negative narrative of pervasive corruption in the system, and altering the general perception that there are people who are above the Law.

“Suffice to state, that the record of convictions, also includes that of a former Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joseph Nwobike, who was convicted for attempting to pervert the course of justice,” he stated.

He said several of such corruption cases were currently being prosecuted by the EFCC across the country, which the anti-graft agency was determined to prosecute to a logical conclusion.

He assured that the agency was determined not to rest on its oars, as it was poised to surpass the 189 convictions secured in 2017.