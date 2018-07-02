By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Protesters under the aegis of the Middlebelt Peace Network on Monday protested in Abuja against the recent Killings in Plateau State, where it called on President Muhammadu Buhari to give marching orders to security agencies in order to bring perpetrators to justice.

The protesters, who besieged the headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) also vowed to hold the president to his promise of putting a stop to the wanton killings of innocent Nigerians.

The leader of the group, Jayeola Mohammed, while addressing the protesters, noted that the value of human lives should not be reduced to a political game.

She stated: “We express our heartfelt condolence on the loss of life in our beloved state even as we pray that such disaster no longer befalls our dear nation. The kind of loss recorded in the state in matter of hours should not be the case even in a declared war situation.

“It is encouraging that President Muhammadu Buhari has promised that his administration would not rest until the murderers and their sponsors are brought to justice.

“It is a promise we have vowed to hold Mr. President to because of the sheer wantonness and mindlessness of the killing. Fulfilment of President Buhari’s promise will ensure that bloodthirsty demons behind this evil are no longer to operate in any part of country going forward.

“However, we believe that to be able to bring perpetrators of these heinous crimes to book, it is time to do away with political correctness and go after the sponsors that are already known to law enforcement agencies.

“It must be regrettably pointed out that human life cannot and must not be devalued by making killing people part of a political game.

“It is imperative that Mr. President gives a marching order for security agencies to search upwards in the hierarchy of the killing.”

The Commissioner of Police, Esa Ogbu who received the protesters on behalf of the Inspector General of Police (IG) Ibrahim Idris, urged them to assist the police and other security stakeholders with information that would help them in discovering persons or group of persons responsible for causing mayhem in the country.