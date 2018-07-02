By Femi Ogbonnikan in Abeokuta



A former National Deputy Chairman, South-west, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has declared that the rift between him and former President Olusegun Obasanjo has ended and expressed happiness and satisfaction that he reconciled with his former boss.

He attributed the rift to the the devil, which according to him “has been put to shame.”

He made the disclosure yesterday when he led 10 of his loyal associates on “a thank-you” visit to Obasanjo in Abeokuta.

He said he had put the past behind him, stressing that “Baba will remain my leader forever”.

According to a statement by Obasanjo’s Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, George was also quoted as saying: “I have come to say ‘thank you’ after visiting me last week.

“Only a few can do that, mind you. What happened between us is the work of the devil and the devil has been shamed. It is a solid reunion and I am very happy about it,” George said.

He was accompanied by Chief Okanlawon Shoboyede, Elder Wole Oyelese, Dr. Remi Akitoye, Dr. Ademola Dominic, Mr. Emmanuel Da-Silva, Hon. Dare Adeleke, Capt. Tunji Shelle, Mr. Abiodun Ejamai and Mr. Adriano.

Obasanjo, Chief Joju Fadairo, Dr. Femi Majekodunmi and Mr. Tony Ojesina and the Ogun State Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dr. Gbolade Osinowo welcomed George and the 10 others.

However, the delegation later had a closed door meeting with Obasanjo.