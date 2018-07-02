By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



Baring any last minute change, the leaders and members of the New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) bloc within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will make their final decision on their membership of the APC known this week.

The leader of the bloc, Mr. Abubakar Kawu Baraje, dropped the hint in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital yesterday, while speaking with journalists on the state of the country.

He said the gesture would assist them to let Nigerians know their position within the ruling APC.

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, met recently with the bloc to resolve the matter but no other meeting has been held since the first meeting.

Baraje and his group have been making frantic efforts to ensure that the leadership of the party and presidency address th

Despite the alleged non-commitment of the presidency and leadership of APC to address their grievances, the nPDP bloc of the APC fully attended and participated in the recently concluded APC convention held in Abuja where Baraje declared that they demonstrated to the Nigerian people and the leadership of the APC that they are loyal members of the ruling party.

However, Baraje said the members of the bloc would inform Nigerians on their next line of action this week.

According to him, “members of the group would have concluded their consultations and come out with their stand on all they stood for, which is not for personal gains but rather in the general interest of the down trodden masses.

“Members of the group have been meeting regularly and that the time is now ripe to make their positions known to all well meaning Nigerians,” he added.

“The corporate interest of the citizens of this country and a united Nigeria where no man is oppressed is paramount and very dear to their hearts,” he added.