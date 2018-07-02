The Nigerian Army has stated that 32 Boko Haram terrorists have willingly surrendered to it at different locations in Borno State.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu identified one Mallam Ibrahim Lawal who surrendered and also handed over one AK-47 rifle with two magazines containing 59 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition, as one of the terrorists.

Chukwu, announced this yesterday via the verified Twitter handle of the Nigerian Army @HQNigerianArmy.

Chukwu said the surrendered terrorists are currently undergoing interrogation and will be handed over to the appropriate authority.

“Items recovered include: one AK-47 rifle, one magazine, four rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition, and four Dane guns.

“Similarly, troops repelled an attack by Boko Haram terrorists at Banki in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

“Troops of 112 Task Force Battalion deployed in operation LAFIYA DOLE on 30 June 2018 while on clearance patrol to Anadawa village of Borno State neutralised five Boko Haram terrorists following a tip off,” Chukwu said.