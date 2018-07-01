Okon Bassey in Uyo

The forum of the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) and Secretaries to the State Government (SSG) of all the 36 states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja holds in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital on Monday, July 2nd.

The meeting, which is the second quarterly meeting of the forum is going to take place at the Ibom Five Star Hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo. The first meeting of the body took place in Yola, Adamawa State capital. Briefing journalists in Uyo, Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State Government, Mr. Emmanuel Ekuwen said the meeting of the forum of SGF and SSG has as its theme: ‘Improving access to services at the national and sub-national (State) levels’.

“All the Secretaries of the various state governments are meeting in Uyo to brainstorm, deliberate, share ideas, look at how the pulse are felt in each of the state of the Federation.

“If SSG in the various states gather, there are a lot of documents, memo, proposals, and projects to discuss and coordinate. I can tell you at the end of the session, we usually have a good idea of what we need to do”, he said.

Ekuwen maintained that the meeting would discuss the sustainable development goals of the government and access to primary health care delivery at the federal and state levels.

He explained that it was not enough to put facilities in place without ensuring sustainability of those facilities.

“Whatever is not sustainable is not worth embarking upon. That is the essence of good governance. At the meeting, “we will look at electricity, water supply, road, transportation, housing, education things that can impact on people life”, he added.

Akwa Ibom State, he said is a clear example where sustainable development projects are being implemented. “If you want to improve on the life of the people you must make sure that it is sustainable”.

“One thing that is very exciting, at the end of the first quarterly meeting in Yola, when we needed to find which state will hold the second quarterly meeting of the forum, even without my knowledge, the whole gathering of all the 36 SSGs said they wanted to come to Akwa Ibom State.

“They said they wanted to come and see the fantastic things the Governor of Akwa Ibom State is doing and the goodness inherent in all the things he was doing. So the Governor, Udom Emmanuel graciously gave his approval for the meeting of the SGF and SSG should hold in Akwa Ibom.

“Governor Emmanuel as you knows is a technocrat, a professional from the private sector, accountant, a banker, businessman, investor, consulting guru, so he actually understands what should be done, how it should be done, timing of what should be done. Do it in such a way that what is done remain sustainable.

“This is what each of the Secretary to the State Governments will be looking at and we will compare and exchange notes, all for the good of the country”, Ekuwen stressed.