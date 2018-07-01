Vanessa Obioha

After thrilling audiences in Europe with her opera performances, classical and folk singer Ranti, is set to host a live concert today, at the Bespoke Centre, Lekki, Lagos. Themed ‘Ranti Live in Concert’, the award-winning artiste will be performing in seven languages alongside the Neoclassical Chamber Orchestra.

Born Ranti Ihimoyan, the opera/crossover recording artiste is a notable figure in the classical music scene in Nigeria. The spotlight beamed on her right from an early age when she featured as a soloist in the 2001 Musical Society of Nigeria (MUSON) Festival Youth Concert.

Ranti whose style of music is rooted in folk, pop and jazz, is renowned for some of her breathtaking opera performances with the MUSON Orchestra which include the dramatic coloratura ‘Queen of the Night‘ in Mozart’s ‘Magic Flute’ and ‘Marie’ in Smetana’s. She was also ‘Pamina‘ in AMEMUSO’s Opera ‘Magic Flute‘ production in 2016. Ranti has performed in a number of opera programs in Europe, most recently in Reichenau an der Rax, Austria.

In 2015, the Chemical Engineering graduate produced and performed a musical/operetta titled ‘After the Dream‘. She has since released songs such as ‘Heartbeat’, ‘Iwe Kiko‘, ‘Bamiwo‘, as well as a ‘WAZOBIA’ version of the popular Christmas tune, ‘O Holy Night‘.

Some of the songs she will be performing at the concert include operatic arias, art songs and Nigerian folk songs such as ‘Iwe Kiko’ for which Ranti won an award at the 2016 Nigerian Music Video Awards.

Ranti Live in concert will also feature a fine art exhibition by contemporary artist, Adewale Alimi.