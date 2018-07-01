The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has cautioned residents of the state against indiscriminate waste disposal, calling on stakeholders to join in government’s efforts to rid the state of waste, especially during the rainy season.

In a statement, Obaseki said it was pertinent to draw attention to the role of private citizens and civil society organisations as well as other interest groups in ensuring a clean, serene environment for human habitation and doing business.

According to him, “With the coming of the rainy season, it is important to stress the role of the people in ensuring a clean environment and that they properly dispose of waste so as not to clog waterways, streets and other parts of major cities and towns in the state.”

He noted that several government agencies have been leading the campaign against indiscriminate waste disposal, and it behooves on residents in the state to play their role.

“The Waste Management Board and officials of the Project Clean Up Edo have been on the campaign trail, calling on Edo people to properly dispose of their waste as provision has been made for onward disposal through appropriate channels,” he said.

He continued, “With increased rainfall, it is important for market leaders, opinion leaders and other influencers to impress on their people to comply with the arrangements put in place by the state government, to minimise incident of flooding and other such man-made problems.”

Noting that changes in the Ministry of Environment and Sustainability and the Waste Management Board are intended to put a lease of life in waste management in the state, he said that the state government will not relent until the state is rid of debris and other forms of waste, and would not hesitate to punish erring residents who flout extant laws and policies on waste disposal.