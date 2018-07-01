Vera Golde

The Federal Government, security formations, concerned Governors and all stakeholders have been urged to conduct an overall security assessment of the country in order to ensure that strategic steps are being taken to keep Nigerians safe, wherever they choose to live or carryout their daily activities.

Also, all Nigerians and neighbours from all borders were enjoined to respect the nation’s sanctity, seek for the good of the land and eschew all forms of hate, intolerance, violence and all malicious activities.

The calls were contained in a statement issued by the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Nigeria, which was signed by its President, Mr. Adeniyi Balogun.

In the statement titled, ‘Our people are dying and every life counts!’, Balogun noted that “Today, more than ever before, is the time to communally condemn the killings and maiming of innocent citizens of Nigeria by unapprehended individuals. Apparent is Plateau State and we join the family of those concerned to mourn this great loss.

“At this juncture, we opine that the state of security in the country be categorised as a priority, not just by the Federal Government but also security agencies should rise to the challenge of identifying those behind these barbaric acts and bring them to justice.

“Violent acts across the country have become worrisome and as active citizens, Junior Chamber International, Nigeria believes that the primary responsibility of the Government to its citizens is security, and this should be our utmost priority as a country, a dead citizen cannot benefit from welfare, infrastructure or other programmes of the Government however laudable they may be.

“We therefore urge the Government to ensure that these acts are curtailed urgently and perpetrators made to face appropriate justice for their actions. We also call on our security agencies to go the extra mile to ensure that the security situation of every nook and cranny of Nigeria is assured by improving on intelligence gathering, collaboration with the public and improving all security tools and apparatus.

“We appreciate the works of our gallant men and do not take for granted the personnel that had fallen while ensuring that Nigeria remains safe. We do acknowledge them through our on-going campaign, The Heroes Honour! We however, use this medium to ask for improved services to safeguard the country and further earn the confidence of the Nigerians and the world at large.

“We also call on all Nigerians and our neighbours from all borders to respect our sanctity, seek for the good of our land and eschew all forms of hate, intolerance, violence and all malicious activities.

“For the good of the land, for our collective progress and for the sake of humanity, join our campaign (Peace is Possible) to promote the founding thoughts of our organisation; that from the walls and soul of this organisation, wherein the foundation of character and good citizenship are laid.

“We hope that a message will come in the sometime of tomorrow that will inspire the people towards the establishment of a permanent and everlasting Peace in Nigeria.

“We advise that citizens incline themselves more to exploring peaceful, legitimate and justifiable tools for mediation and conflict resolutions put in place by the Government or their various recognised traditional institutions. All known religions, tribes, races, cultures and ideologies are against violence and war and so should all mankind.

“Once again, we commiserate with our fellow citizens who lost their loved ones, we pray for those who were killed, may their souls Rest in Peace, we call on the Government to secure the lives of every citizen and for Nigerians to live together in harmony and promote the ideology that we are all One Family, and Peace is Possible, even in times like this”, the statement noted.