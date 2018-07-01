Demands overhaul of security architecture

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Plateau Initiative for Development and Advancement of the Natives (PIDAN), an umbrella body of all the ethnic nationalities in Plateau State is set to drag the Federal Government to the International Criminal Court of Justice (ICCJ) over the wanton killings of over 200 persons in the state by suspected Fulani militias, noting that an injustice done to a tribe is an injustice done to the entire Plateau people.

It has also demanded an overhaul of the nation’s security architecture, noting that if by Amnesty International (AI) report the attackers operated freely for seven hours without security intervention, then the security has lived below expectation, and there should be overhauled.

Disclosing this at a press conference in Jos on Saturday afternoon, the Chairman of PIDAN, Dr. Aboi Madaki added that he was aware that North Central Youth Assembly has sent one petition to ICCJ, but added that “there is nothing bad if we add our petition too.”

He also said that there was a total of 219 deaths and a total of 144, 164 persons displaced by the crisis. “Of this number, 133,000 persons were displaced in Barkin Ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas, while another 11,164 others were displaced in the other local governments affected by the crisis, making a total of 144,164 displaced persons spread across ten IDP camps in the state.”

He added that, “The recent attacks involving more than 11 villages and claiming over 200 lives clearly showed that Plateau is under siege; these systematic attacks and killings of innocent citizens of the state has been on for a long time, but became intensive in the months of May and June, 2018.

“Analysis of previous attacks has shown that such are usually guerilla and ambush in nature with guns and machetes. About 97 per cent of attacks usually remained unrepelled and in 96 per cent of cases no arrest is made.

“In the June attacks, houses and properties in 15 villages from the four Local Government Areas of Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Jos South and Mangu were destroyed, leaving scores of people homeless and a large number of farm crops destroyed. As we talk to you at this moment, there are many wounded and injured people in various medical facilities within and outside the state, receiving medical attention.

“We condemn in strong terms, these attacks on innocent and defenseless persons in the communities and consider such dastardly acts as callous, barbaric and inhuman. We wish to state that we shall no longer condone such unprovoked attacks, for an attack on any community will be an attack on all the people of the Plateau State.

“We take exception to the statement credited to the spoke person of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) that ‘the killings were reprisals following the disappearance of 5 of their members and several cow rustling incidences in Barkin Ladi area’. We are equally aware of the utterances of some Fulani leaders in the state on the aftermath of the killings, where they corroborated the statement that the killings were retaliatory and will continue.

“It is unfortunate that those credited with war tuned statements are still working freely in the streets without being arrested. We call on the security agencies to investigate the leadership of MACBAN and those found guilty of this heinous crime be prosecuted.”

PIDAN noted that, “Amnesty International Nigeria Press Release of 28-06-18 reported that the last attacks on 11 villages in Plateau State went on for 7 hours, killing about 200 people without intervention from the security forces. This is a clear testimony of the poor and inefficient response to conflict situations in the state by the current security architecture.

“This is not acceptable. We call on both the State and Federal Governments to review the security architecture and reposition the security system to allow it to respond to early warning within 10 minutes in line with the global best practice.

“The repositioned system should allow the Chief Security officer of the state have the power to draw on the security operatives in the early phase of any attack without making recourse to the President of the Federal Republic. This arrangement will certainly reduce the level of loss of lives and property in future events.

“The reviewed system should also make available more police posts at the village level as well as strengthen the village-level vigilante system to work effectively towards enhanced community policing thereby improving security at the community level.

“It is pertinent to note that the constitution places all security matters under the presidency. This situation has left many state Governors, as chief security officers of their states, without power to immediately stop any crisis. This we believe has placed enormous restrained on our Governor’s efforts in addressing the spate of attacks in the states.

“We call on our members in the Senate and House of Representatives to liaise with their colleagues in similar high risk states and sponsor a bill that will grant more powers to governors to enable them draw on security operatives to wade off attacks in high risk or conflict zones within the shortest possible time.

PIDAN said it was aware of the various measures put in place by both the State and Federal Governments to checkmate further escalation of attacks and killings, “we are however of the view that additional strategies towards finding permanent solutions should be sought. As earlier stated, Government must be bold enough to arrest all those involved and prosecute them immediately,” Madaki added.

The group also observed that at many sites of attacks, there have been reports of the use of sophisticated weapons which have been described as the type of weapons associated with terrorist attacks.

“In the light of this observation, we wish to urge the Government and its security operatives to conduct a thorough search of all the Fulani settlements in the state with the view to arresting those with weapons of mass killings and those found to be unknown or foreign to the conflict areas and settlements. It is also pertinent to point out that security operatives should also search the 52 sacked communities and their adjacent hills for both weapons and strangers to the conflict areas in the state.”

“The incessant attacks on the Plateau, the large number of casualties, the destruction of properties and the high number of displaced persons including orphans have brought Plateau to a state of high humanitarian crisis. There is the urgent need for international and national relief agencies to come and assist the State Government and the communities in managing this disaster. Unfortunately, Plateau State is not part of the North-East Commission. We wish to call on the Federal Government to redirect the attention of the international relief organisations to Plateau State to assist with the management of the crisis.

“We wish to acknowledge the request by the State Government for the establishment of a Mobile Police outpost in Gashish village of Barkin Ladi local government area of the State, and we are of the view that given the magnitude of the fire power these suspected herdsmen have, additional mobile barracks should be stationed in Barkin Ladi town and another one close to the NYSC Orientation camp along the border of Mangu and Barkin Ladi local Government Areas.”

Meanwhile, Plateau State Women for Women has expressed shock over the recent killings of innocent citizens, noting that the women and children were sores hit.

Addressing the press in Jos, Dr. Jophia Gupar, coordinator of the group said, “Most worrisome to our Movement is that as is usual in any crisis situation, the women and children who are the most vulnerable are the worse hit. This is therefore calling on all stakeholders to come together and find a lasting solution to the problem of insecurity which has bedeviled many parts of our dear country for some time now.”

She observed that, “no meaningful development can be achieved without peaceful coexistence among the people.”

The group called on the Federal Government whose responsibility it is to safeguard the lives of her citizens and ensure peaceful coexistence, “to rise to the occasion and take urgent steps to reverse this dangerous trend before we are all consumed by this mindless orgy of killings.”

Gupar said, “Life is sacred and every life matters, so the issue should not be treated with levity and therefore we call on the Federal Government to take urgent steps to secure all parts of Nigeria. This is particularly so now that we are close to an election year and fears are being expressed in some quarters about it being marred by violence.

“As part of our contributions to finding a lasting solution to the problem, the Movement will organise a roundtable with both the indigenes and the Fulanis so as to be able to get to the root of the problem. We will also work with the media to ensure all our activities towards a peaceful resolution of the problem is widely publicised so that people from various groups can contribute their quota by bringing ideas on best practices.

“The Movement will also undertake a walk to Government House and express its stand to government and hold an audience with the Director General of Plateau Peace agency.”

Furthermore, a driver attached of with Church of Christ in Nigeria (COCIN), Mr. Ayuba Dungs was Friday night killed by cattle rustlers who had invaded the home of the Anglican Archbishop of Jos, Bishop Benjamin Kwashi.

Confirming the report, the state Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Terna Tyopev said, “Today being 30/06/2018 at about 0700hrs the Plateau State Police Command, Jos received information that nine cattle belonging to the Archbishop of the Anglican Diocese of Jos, Bishop Benjamin Kwashi were rustled by men suspected to be herdsmen.

“In the process, Ayuba Dung, a 46yrs old Vigilante man at Kangan Area of Jos was shot and killed by the rustlers. His corpse has been deposited at the Bingham Teaching University Hospital, Jos.

“Meanwhile, investigation is ongoing to track and arrest the perpetrators to face Justice.”

Lamenting Dung’s death, Bishop Kwashi in a facebook post said, “Dung has a family; a wife and children, living in an uncompleted house of his own, the doors and windows waiting to be bought to be fixed. He had hopes of finishing his house and living peacefully with his family.

“The story changed last night…He was shot through the head because he flashed his light when he heard footsteps of cattle being rustled. The cows were mine.., Ayuba was killed…, he is no threat…, he is an ordinary citizen struggling with life and doing every honest job to make ends meet.

“When I saw the widow and the house I could not help myself, my tears flowed freely and my heart shattered! I still carry the image of the house, the widow and the children…And Ayuba died.., killed by rustlers in front of his house!!!