Pastor Tunde Bakare, Senior Pastor of Latter Rain Assembly saturday bade farewell to his mother who was laid to eternal rest at the family house located at Sodeke Area of Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, lamenting that he will greatly miss his loving mother.

Madam Eebudola Bakare, mother of Pastor Bakare passed on at age 108 last May 5 in her son’s Lagos residence.

Bakare, the convener of Save Nigeria, at the funeral service of his mother held at the Victory Life Bible Church, Ajebo road, Abeokuta, likened the exit of his caring mother to a bodily part of him chopped off.

He reminisced that his mother, in her early life, “carried a heavy load of intercession for him”, describing her as a great cook.

Bakare, who was the running mate of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2011 Presidential election, made this disclosure during the funeral service for the centenarian at the Victory Life Bible church where she worshipped regularly in her lifetime. Prominent Nigerians in attendance at the funeral service include the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; Chairman, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote;

two former governors of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba and Otunba Gbenga Daniel; Minister for Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, who represented President Buhari; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, among others.

Bakare recalled that his mother had predicted before his death that eminent persons from all walks of life would gather to bury her and expressed joy that the prediction came to pass.

“My mother had predicted that people from every nook and cranny of the world come to bury her. I am very grateful because we gave her a befitting final home rest. She is irreplaceable forever. I will continue to cherish her memory forever. My mother’s exit was glorious,” he said.