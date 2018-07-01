With former Edo State Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole assuming office as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), his successor in the state, Governor Godwin Obaseki has said Oshiomhole’s tenure as the party’s helmsman would ensure that Nigerians reap more dividends of democracy.

Obaseki noted, “Oshiomhole will consolidate our political hold as the party is now poised to change the lives of Nigerians for good.”

“As he begins his tenure as National Chairman of the party, we are going to have a process of healing, reconciliation of aggrieved parties but more importantly, the process of redefining a direction for our party” he added.

On his part, Head of Edo State Strategic Planning Team, Professor Julius Ihonvbere, said Comrade Oshiomhole will bring his image, character and reputation to the turf, which will go a long way to mobilise support for the party.

According to him, “As a party, we now have a leader, who is more exposed, experienced, and who has the courage and ability to chart a new way in APC. He will articulate clearly those new issues that we need to empower our communities and constituencies.”

Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Chief Taiwo Akerele, said Oshiomhole will enlist youths as critical stakeholders in governance in his tenure as chairman of the APC. “We, the youth in APC and in Nigeria, are excited over the emergence of Oshiomhole as National Chairman. When he was governor of Edo State, for eight years, he built the capacity of youths, and today, we are confident, resolute as we can do whatever we want to do because Oshiomhole has given us that confidence and training,” he said.

He added, “We are of the view that with his emergence as National Chairman of APC, he is going to extend that kind of dexterity and human capacity building to all youth in APC and Nigeria.”

Akerele noted, “With Oshiomhole as National Chairman of APC, 2019 election is one way for APC. President Muhammadu Buhari is coming back for second term because Oshiomhole will take it as a personal project. With Oshiomhole, APC is going to be reinvigorated, rejuvenated and is going to be the most progressive party in the entire Africa.”

Comrade Oshiomhole has since assumed office as the second National Chairman of the APC, taking over from immediate past Chairman of the Party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.