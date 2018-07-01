Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The approval by the Ebonyi state House of Assembly to President Muhammadu Buhari to go ahead and access the $1 billion from the excess crude account for the fight against insurgency in the country has further deepened the leadership crisis in Ebonyi state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Since the last concluded congresses in Ebonyi state, the party has been divided into two factions. While a faction is loyal to the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, another faction is led by 2015 APC governorship candidate, Senator Julius Ucha.

In a statement which THISDAY obtained in Abakaliki, the state Publicity Secretary of Onu’s faction, Chika Nwoba said the approval would plunge the state into economic hardship, questioning the rationale put in place by the governor, David Umahi before approving the money to the federal government to fight insurgency.

Nwoba however condemned the state house of assembly for approving the deduction of the share of Ebonyi state government to the federal government, when it can be used to further develop the state.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of Ucha’s faction, Ngaji Nwodo maintained that the group was still committed to galvanising support for the reelection of the President, stressing that they were totally in support of any measure gear towards fighting insurgency in the country.

Ngaji warned against any utterances that would jeopardise the commitment of the President in fighting insurgency and insecurity in all parts of the country.

Nwoba said: “Ebonyi state house of assembly has approved the sum of one million dollars as requested by Gov David Umahi to help the federal government in the fight against insurgency in the country. Have you seen it? Where did the governor source the one billion dollars he is giving free of charge to the federal government?

“Does this not occur to him that president Buhari might be laughing at him at his back? Does he think that Buhari is such a president to be cowed into stupid activities?

Nwoba therefore called for the declaration of state of emergency on the State house of assembly because the leadership of the Speaker, Hon. Francis Nwifuru has abused the reposes in him by the people

Nwoba said: “for the Speaker, he will have many queries to answer from Ebonyi people. He will be taught how not to abuse mandate reposed in someone by the people. He will pay dearly for the evils meted out on the unsuspecting people of Ebonyi state under his superintendency. He is a good example of the negative effect of giving young people chance to be on the seat of power”.

“State of emergency should as a matter of urgency be declared on our house of assembly. This is the worst house of assembly that has existed in Nigeria. This house of assembly is annoying and worth proscription. Our house of assembly under Francis Nwifuru is childish, rural and the exactitude of an evil forest. Ebonyi people should spit saliva on the face of this house”.