Amby Uneze in Owerri

The four members of the Imo State House of Assembly that were suspended last week over what the Speaker, Acho Ihim described as “ un-parliamentary” conduct have alleged that their crime was that they refused to part-take in the oath-taking initiated on members to join the endorsement of governor Rochas Okorocha’s son-in-law governorship ambition.

The affected lawmakers were Chiji Collins (Isiala Mbano Council Area), Ifeanyi Nnataraonye (Mbaitoli Council Area), Uche Oguwuike, (Ikeduru Council Area) and Ikenna Nzeruo (Oru west Council Area). There was no reason given by the Speaker for their suspension.

The development further heightened political tension in the state as it was the first plenary after the national convention of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja where supporters of the governor engaged members of the Coalition (Allied Forces) in a free-for-all fight while President Muhammadu Buhari was addressing the convention.

Expressing dismay over the undemocratic attitude of the Speaker, Hon. Nkenna John Nzeruo of Oru West State Constituency noted that it was pertinent that he shed light on some ugly incidents surrounding the purported suspension.

“First, I was duly elected as member representing the good people of Oru-East state constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly and till date, I have not been found wanting in the discharge of my legislative functions neither have I faced a disciplinary committee for whatever reason.

“I have stated this for the records, because no credible reason was given for my suspension from the house, rather, the speaker said it was for un-parliamentary conduct.

“The only crimes I committed was that I gave heed to my people, whose mandate I represent, not to participate in any oath taking for the sum of Fifty million Naira (N50,000,000) to protect my integrity before God and my people; as well as refusing to go to the press to attack, abuse and assassinate the characters of Senator Hope Uzodimma as instructed even when he is my brother, constituent and also a BoT member of same party (APC)”, he stated.

Upon their suspension the speaker immediately appointed Lawman Duruji who represents Ehime Mbano as the Chairman of the Committee that will look into the allegations leveled against the suspended House members.