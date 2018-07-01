Okon Bassey in Uyo

The National Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has confided with the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel on the level of preparations and strategies for party to win the upcoming Governorship elections in Ekiti State.

The Akwa Ibom State Governor is the PDP Coordinator of the Ekiti State Governorship Elections Committee coming up on July 14th, 2018.

The National Chairman of the party said he was in Akwa Ibom State to ascertain measures being taken by the party to emerge victorious in the Ekiti election expressing confident in the ability of Governor Emmanuel as the coordinator of the elections, and described him as a flagship of the Party.

According to Secondus, the Ekiti elections would be a litmus test in the series of elections to be held in the country, noting that the party considers it as very serious, in terms of future contests and winning strategies, and expressed conviction that the level of campaign for the PDP would yield expected results.

“It would be a litmus test, how well prepared the INEC and security agencies are, to conduct free, fair and transparent elections in our country. Gone are the days where elections were rigged with INEC officials and security agencies’ involvement”, he said.

Secondus noted with concern that the history of elections in some parts of the country had not been palatable, pointing out that the critical period experienced in the country requires nothing short of the conduct of commendable elections to avert crisis that are usually generated by a rigged election.

Receiving the National Chairman of the party, Governor Emmanuel tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to express its electoral autonomy through the conduct of free, fair and transparent elections in the country in order to sustain the confidence of Nigerians on democracy.

The governor warned that the loyalty of the INEC, should be to the country and not any political party, calling on security agencies and international observers to collaborate and ensure that the electorates are afforded a fair opportunity to exercise their civic responsibilities during elections.

“In this life, nobody would score INEC based on loyalty to any political party, people, history and Nigerians would score INEC based on the level of independence expressed in the elections.

“So INEC owes Nigerians and the whole world a duty to chart a course for themselves and also write their names on a tablet from that precious stone because at the end of the day, loyalty is to Nigeria and our people.

“I want to appeal to the international observers to come and see what would go on and also appeal to security agencies that we are all Nigerians, whether we are in uniform or civilians in mufti, one thing is sure, we are brothers. So, if a brother cannot point a gun at his blood brother, I want to believe that nobody would point a gun to anybody because of elections”, he stressed.

Governor Emmanuel said the party is poised on doing everything within the ambit of the law, to secure success in the election slated for July 14, maintaining that the outcome of the exercise would serve as a road- map for the 2019 elections.

PDP, he said has exhibited preparedness for the expected gubernatorial election, by thoroughly campaigning for votes in all the units and wards in Ekiti State, hoping that the people would be granted open environment to vote the political party of their choice.

The Governor acknowledged the efforts of the party at maintaining peace at all times, pointing out that the party has shown capacity for leadership and called on the people of Ekiti state to vote the PDP with expectations to deliver on promises.

He again challenged the electoral umpire to ensure that the election is “seen to be one of the freest and fairest elections ever witnessed in the country”.

Emmanuel praised the party’s National Chairman for his commitments to the success of the Party, saying his visit and encouragements would act as a booster to the members of the Ekiti Governorship Election Committee and assured that the party would strive at doing the right thing at all times.

The National Chairman of the PDP was accompanied by a member of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Party, Chief Chris Uba, with the State Chairman of the PDP, Obong Paul Ekpo and Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, among others in attendance.