Francis Sardauna in Katsina

President Muhammad Buhari saturday left Katsina State for Mauritania after a condolence visit to communities affected by rainstorm and flood in the state on Friday.

The President is expected to participate at the 31st Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of African Union (AU) taking place on July 1st and 2nd in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

Buhari will at the summit, deliver an address on the theme ‘Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation.’

The Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said President Buhari and other African leaders will take part in an interactive session with President Emmanuel Macron of France on Financing AU-led Peace Support Operations authorised by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Dominant issues affecting the continent such as peace and security, HIV/AIDS, regional cooperation, climate change will also form part of discussions of the African leaders.

Beyond that, President Buhari will also hold series of high-level bilateral sessions on issues of shared common interests to the country, Africa and the world.

Buhari, who was accompanied by the Governors of Nasarawa state, Alhaji Umar Tanko Al-Makura and that of Edo state, Mr. Godwin Obaseki took off around 10:15am at the Umar Musa Yar’Adua International Airport, Katsina.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari and his Deputy Alhaji Mannir Yakubu among other government officials bade the President farewell.