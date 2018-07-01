Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

As Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, continues the inauguration and flag-off of projects across the state, a member of the House of Representatives representing Tai/Eleme/Oyigbo Federal Constituency, Bari Mpigi, has endorsed the state governor for a second tenure.

Mpigi, who was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said though he belongs to an opposing political party, Wike deserves a second term on the basis of his performance.

The federal lawmaker spoke at the flag-off ceremony for the construction of the Kira-Nonwa-Barayira-Sime-Eteo Road in Tai Local Government Area of the state.

He said Wike is the only person with the capacity to drive the growth of the state, adding that the issue of development of Rivers State transcends party affiliation.

The 10.2 Kilometre Road cuts Tai, Eleme, Oyigbo and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas of the state. The road was abandoned for 50 years.

Performing the flag off of the construction of the road, Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said God has endorsed Rivers State Governor for rapidly developing the state.

He said: “Even God himself is happy with Governor Wike because of his good works. Propaganda cannot win a war. What wins a war are men and material on ground. For Governor Wike, his numerous projects will win the election for him “

The former Akwa Ibom State Governor stated Nigerians need performing leaders like Wike as testified by the APC Federal Lawmaker.

Akpabio urged Wike never to be distracted by the criticisms of his political enemies, noting that the political foes of the Rivers State Governor would only witness his political victory .

Speaking at the ceremony, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, stated that all the 23 Local Government Areas of the state have benefited from key projects in the last three years .

He said: “This is just three years and we have reached the 23 Local Government Areas. Let anyone come from any local government area , come forward to say that we have not executed project in his council.”

The governor commended the people of Tai Local Government Area for their patience over the years, noting that more projects would be executed in the area.

“You have been patient. By next week, you will get your commissionership appointment. There will be more projects for the people of the area”, he said.

The governor advised the APC Federal Government to focus on addressing the security challenge claiming thousands of lives in the country, instead of investing resources on rigging elections in Rivers State.

He said: “No amount of distraction will stop me from working. I have a contract with the people and I will fulfil the contract.”