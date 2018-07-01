Laleye Dipo in Minna

Former military head of state General Abdulsalami Abubakar has said the establishment of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University Lapai in Niger state is “a courageous decision taken by the late Governor Abdulkhadir Kure.”

Alhaji Abdulkhadir Kure established the university and named it after the former military president General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida in 2005.

General Abubakar said the establishment of the IBBUL was a courageous decision because “it is very capital intensive”.

The former military head of state who is the chairman of the endowment fund of the university explained that as a result of the poor revenue available to the university the institution had to “look outwards on how to raise funds for the execution of capital projects.

Speaking at the 2nd combined convocation of the university in Lapai on Saturday Abubakar said so far one of Nigeria’s foremost female philanthropists, Mrs. Folorunsho Alakija had been the highest donor to the fund giving N100m.

He also said one Idris Ubandoma gave the least amount to the fund with a donation of N500 appealing to philanthropists in and outside the state to support the noble course which was aimed at improving infrastructural facilities in the university.

At the relaunch of the endowment fund on Saturday over N6m was pledged while. N250 million was collected in cash.

Not less than 6348 students graduated on Saturday with 29 of them coming out with first class,1,281emerged with second class upper, 3,290 second class lower 1613 got first class and 135 obtained pass degrees.