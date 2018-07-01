To boost job creation through enterprise development, EdoJobs in partnership with SabiHub, The Future Project and Microsoft have completed a two-month business acceleration programme for 100 Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) owners in Edo State.

The training, which include modules on entrepreneurship and digital marketing, held at the Edo Innovation Hub, in Benin city, and forms part of the state government’s job creation and skills development initiative spearheaded by EdoJobs, a state-run jobs and training portal.

Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Skills Development and Jobs, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, said the training was part of the Accelerate Labs programs, noting that this was the 3rd stream of entrepreneurs taken through the program in partnership with the Edo State Government.

She said the programme is designed to equip entrepreneurs, who are seeking to grow or scale their businesses, adding that it involves training participants with skills and tools to improve processes and increase quality and profit. “By supporting SMEs to grow, we are creating a demand for the job seekers we have been giving employability skills training,” she said.

According to her, “This is in line with our desire to equip Edo business owners with skills to be competitive in the market place and attract investment. We expect participants to leverage the training to automate their businesses and maintain a healthy cash flow, which will easily predispose them to attaining loans to grow their businesses.

Mrs. Dare stated that the hub would keep working with entrepreneurs and job seekers, who are registered on EdoJobs to enable them use technology to improve their business operations.

The final pitch competition for the entrepreneurs took place at Edo Innovation Hub on June 25.

At the same time, other entrepreneurs kicked off classes in a Financial Management and Book Keeping being run by EdoJobs in partnership with Reccounting Limited.