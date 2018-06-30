By Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja



Two hundred and sixty Boko Haram ex-combatants have been integrated into the society by the Presidential Committee on North-East Initiative (PCNI) under the Operation Safe Corridor.

This was revealed by the Coordinator, Operation Safe Corridor, Maj. Gen. B.M Shafa, when he and his team paid a courtesy visit to the Chairman, PCNI, Lt. Gen. T.Y Danjuma.

Some of the de-radicalised Islamists were integrated by Adamawa and Bauchi States while Borno and Yobe states are in the process of reintegration of the remaining.

Shafa further revealed that 150 repentant Boko Haram fighters were ready for Operation Safe Corridor programme and assured the PCNI of its partnership with various International development partners for international best practices of the de-radicalisation process.

The Vice- Chairman, Mr. Tijjani Tumsa who received the delegation on behalf of Danjuma, said PCNI was currently spearheading a framework for transitional justice system for the North-east and would support Operation Safe Corridor programme which was a component of the security and peace programme of the Buhari Plan for the North-east.

He assured the delegation that PCNI would facilitate meetings for successful integration of the repentant Boko Haram combatants to their communities.

He pleaded that the process of de-radicalisation and integration of the ex-combatants should be handled with caution, so as not to send the wrong signal to the aggrieved communities that had lost loved ones.

Shafa appreciated PCNI’s visit on two occasions to the Operation Safe Corridor camp. He said their visit was at the request of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin to partner and seek assistance of PCNI in areas of equipment for vocational training, fast track the speedy support of NEMA in the area of food supplies to the camp and advocate the amnesty of the repentant Boko Haram ex-combatants.