Military Task Force assures of safety as tension envelopes Jos

Army on top of security challenges, Buratai assures Nigerians

By Seriki Adinoyi in Jos and Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri



The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) yesterday in Jos, Plateau State, warned Nigerian security chiefs to rise up to the responsibilities of protecting Nigerians or lose their jobs, noting that if the widespread killings across the nation persist, they would have no option than to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to replace them.

On the same day dominated by fear of an attack in Jos, the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, assured the nation that the Army was on top of all security challenges, while urging Nigerians not to celebrate insecurity.

The NGF was in Jos on a condolence visit to the government and people of Plateau State over the recent attack that claimed over 200 lives in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the forum, the Chairman, Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State disclosed that the last meeting of the Forum centred on issues of insecurity in states.

Accompanied by the governors of Delta, Imo, Nasarawa, Sokoto, Benue, Bauchi and Deputy Governors of Akwa Ibom, Edo, Oyo and Ondo, Yari noted that when he said he should not be addressed as the Chief Security Officer of his state, “it was because my hands were tied; when people were being killed by the marauders, security did not rise to the occasion as expected to defend them.”

Yari continued: “We condemn what happened in Plateau State and other states; we are looking at how to fight on a common front to defeat the challenges seeking to undermine the Nigeria state.

“Between March and June in my state, we had 115 incidents and 435 people lost their lives, our people are suffering. Within two hours, 235 people were killed, 80 found in one place. In Plateau State since 2012, this is the largest. These people must be brought to book because people have taken things for granted for too long because no one was brought to book, this must change.

“I have done my best, so have my colleagues, the unfortunate thing is that security agents are not there until the deed has been done. We must do something as leaders; else the next target would be us, because people may turn against us. We will have a day interface with the security chiefs to make them understand our plights and sit up or we will have no option but to ask the President to drop them.”

Also speaking, Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal warned that until governments at both state and federal levels take a decisive action against the attackers to serve as deterrent, they will continue in their criminality.

Before the Forum’s visit, Governor Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State and his state’s Council of Chiefs visited to condole with Governor Lalong and donated N10 million in support of the displaced persons.

The NGF, which presented an undisclosed sum of money to the state government to assist the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP), lamented the violence across states in the country, saying it is determined to overcome insecurity across the nation, so that people would not rise up against the governors.

Buratai: Army on Top of Security Challenges

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai has said the Army was on top of all security challenges in the country.

The COAS, who spoke yesterday in Maiduguri, Borno State, at a press conference to mark the commencement of 2018 Nigerian Army Day Celebration, NADCEL, which has as theme: “The Nigerian Army and National Security: A Panacea for Nigeria’s Economic Development”, said it was wrong to start a blame game with insecurity threatening the existence of the nation, noting that: “If we celebrate insecurity, we will continue to live with insecurity.”

He urged Nigerians to see the current insecurity in parts of the country as a challenge that everyone must see to an end.

Buratai, who emphatically stated that Boko Haram had been degraded, expressed optimism that peace would be restored to the troubled Jos soon, as the military has moved in to sanitise the situation and return normalcy back to the area.

The Army boss also advised all Nigerians to see security as a task for all and come out to play a role in the battle to bring peace back to the country.

He enjoined journalists not to give publicity to Boko Haram and other groups and individuals that have interest in destabilising the nation, noting that insecurity would be history.

“If we celebrate insecurity, we will continue to live with insecurity, it is better to look critically at issues and find solutions to them as a nation”, he mentored.

According to him, the Nigerian Army Day Celebration was a constant reminder of the sacrifices made by troops who laid down their lives to ensure Nigeria remained united as a nation.

This, he said, was in addition to projecting the Nigerian Army as an instrument of national unity, integration and development. This year, the Nigerian Army will be marking 155 years of its existence, dating back to its inception in 1863. process.

He added: “The unfortunate 30-months long Nigerian Civil War was announced by a shot that was fired on the 6th of July 1967 at Garkem, which is in present day Cross River State.

“We are aware of the many security challenges that have bedeviled this country in the last decade or so. However I am pleased to state that the Nigerian Army has made giant strides in this regard particularly in the last one year.

“Our security architecture as a country is one with a very positive outlook. We have not only consolidated on the gains established in the fight against insurgency in the North East but have progressed to the post stabilisation phase where all efforts are geared towards ensuring displaced persons return to their biological homes which are now safe.

“That is why I directed that an operation codenamed Operation LAST HOLD be conducted in the fringes of the Lake Chad waters and Northern Borno.

“This operation is a humanitarian one in which we seek to return the Internally Displaced Persons and also provide the much needed security and guarantee for them to return back to their economic lives of farming, fishing and trading. With the defeat of the insurgents, it is time to encourage our people to return to their ancestral home.

“We therefore use the occasion of this celebration to solicit for the cooperation, prayers and goodwill of all. Let us join hands to collectively build and take this nation forward.

“I therefore urge us all to desist from acts that are capable of truncating the peace. We must be tolerant of one another and learn to give peace a chance. Let us also remember that no nation can develop or be economically vibrant without security and peace.

“We assure all Nigerians that the Nigerian Army is for you and will continue to work for the common good of the country while professionally carrying out its constitutional responsibilities”, Buratai added.

As fears heightened over alleged plot to extend attacks to Jos township by armed herdsmen, the military Special Task Force (STF) in charge of security in the state has as sured residents of their safely.

This is as Plateau APC Youths Online Forum has expressed shock that since the recent killings of over 200 persons which threw the state into confusion, Plateau Elders and military Generals had kept mum, describing the development as sickening.

Speaking yesterday after the show-of-force exercise around Jos and Bukuru metropolis, Spokesman of the STF, Major Adam Umar said the exercise had boosted the people’s confidence and enhanced their feeling of safety.

Umar advised the people to desist from peddling false rumours of further violence, saying that the force had been reinforced in terms of material and personnel to tackle any challenge, and that he was assured that they were capable of tackling any ugly situation that might arise.

On the rumour that there would be violent protest by the Muslim community, he said it should be treated as mere rumour.

He warned that anyone desirous of finding out facts should call the authorities rather than joining in spreading rumours. “We have not got that information, and besides, we have enough security apparatus to tackle such situation should it occur.

“We recently received material and personnel support from the defence headquarters in Abuja. We received some special operation force unit, which has a broad and good training on security management and challenges, and we have already deployed them to the field.

“In the same vein, the Nigerian Air force has deployed some helicopters to assist us in carrying out air surveillance. It is also good to know that the Inspector General of Police has deployed special operation personnel to strengthen our forces and apparatus on ground. So with all these, I believe that the peace we desire will surely return to the state,” he said.

He said contrary to the notion that Plateau residents were apprehensive, the look on the people’s faces inspired confidence and show that the people had reassurance of their safety; adding that during the show of force, many people called him to express their joy and to let him know that their presence had actually calmed their tensed nerves.

According to him, the town was secure and the people were peacefully going about their businesses without fear of intimidation or any kind of fright.

In a related development, Plateau youths yesterday expressed surprise that their elders had remained silent, leaving the security business to Governor Lalong alone.

Chairman of the Forum, Pius Tongmaan said, “It is bad that all the elders of Plateau are divided and scattered along political lines.”

The youths called for the immediate arrest and questioning of the North Central Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Danladi Ciroma “who has given a lead about the perpetrators of the attack by referring to it as retaliatory, where he justified the killing on the basis over 300 cows allegedly rustled by some natives of Barkin Ladi.”