President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday condoled with the people of Katsina State over the recent rainstorm and flood which claimed over 12 lives and destroyed property worth millions of naira.

He said federal government would send officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to ascertain the rate of damage caused by the natural disasters for prompt intervention.

Buhari, who arrived Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport at about 9: 56am in company of Governor Aminu Bello Masari and other top officials, paid condolence visit to the Emir of Katsina, Dr. Abdulmumini Kabir Usman.

Speaking at the Emir’s palace, the President sympathised with the Emir and the affected persons and assured them that he would do everything in his power to ameliorate the plights of the affected people.

He said: “I’m here to commiserate with you over the loss you recorded. I want to assure you that the federal government will stand with you through this trying time. May God return what you lost and even more than what you had lost.”

Earlier, Masari informed President Buhari that the property lost during the rainstorm and flood was worth N2.3 billion.

He said the state government would spend N200 million to fix roofs of primary and secondary schools affected from the first incidence in the state.

According to him, “We have taken measures to construct culverts and drainage in some villages affected. Where there are no access roads to even take interventions to the affected victims.

“Government has taken measures to ensure access to the people because most of the places affected are remote areas where vehicles cannot access.

The Urban and Regional Planning are also working to ensure that drainages are constructed at the point of commencement of buildings.

“But what happened was mostly windstorm that cannot be controlled. We experienced a windstorm that we have never experienced in the past. The destruction from the incidence was like that of a war front,” Masari lamented.

Earlier, the Emir of Katsina, Dr. Usman applauded Buhari for the concern shown to the people affected by the rainstorm across the nation.

Over 600 houses in Katsina metropolis, Musawa, Mashi and Charanchi local government areas of the state were destroyed by rainstorm and flood, forcing thousands to take refuge in relative’s homes.