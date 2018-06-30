Nigerians and indeed Africans in Diaspora living in New York, United States of America are no doubt in for a big treat come Saturday, July 14th 2018, as plans have been concluded by Bimbo Jawo’s Club TG to host an unforgettable night of fun.

The highly-anticipated show, tagged 2FACE LIVE IN NEW YORK, is slated to hold at the exclusive Club TG in the heart of New York, located at 153-41 Rockaway Blvd Jamaica NY 11434. According to sources close to the organizers, the classic show is to give Nigerians and lovers of African music living in New York a traditional sense of belonging by bringing Nigeria’s unique music tunes and culture to their doorsteps in far away New York.

Club TG, owned by delectable Bimbo Jawo, has been flying high on the radar for all the good reasons lately with series of successful shows hosted by the famous club. The 2face Live In New York show,we gathered, will be another huge statement in the entertainment scene in New York as different packages have been planned to make the night nostalgic and memorable.

Club TG has a long history of outstanding quality services in hospitality and entertainment in New York, and it’s one of the luxury clubs where Nigeria’s men of power network and make things happen.