Tobi Soniyi in Lagos

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State have agreed to work together to defeat the ruling Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in the 2019 elections.

The APC leaders also called on members of the party to put their differences aside and work together for the party’s victory.

The elders decided to meet following the clashes which took place during the party’s national convention in Abuja last week and last Thursday’s consent judgment of a Federal High Court which removes the legal issues between the factions in the party.

In a statement they issued after their meeting, the leaders including Chief Great Ogboru, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Dr. Iyke Odikpo, Chief Charles Uwaechie, Dr. Alex Ideh and Hon. George Timinimi said: “The Federal High Court has endorsed its 19th June, 2018 consent judgment in Suit No.: FHC/ABJ/CS/509/18 upholding the authentic results of the 5th and 12th May, 2018 Ward and Local Government Congresses duly submitted to our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), by Alhaji Sanni Dododo in his capacity as the Chairman of the Ward and Local Government Congress Committee in Delta State.

“The court also affirmed that only the valid delegates who emerged from the congresses conducted by Alhaji Dododo could produce a State Executive as was done on 19th May, 2018 when Prophet Jones Ode Erue and his entire State Executives were duly elected.

“By the consent judgment, the new national leadership of our party rightly and totally endorse our current Ward, LGA and State leadership structure under Prophet Jones Ode Erue.

“May we, on behalf of our fellow respected APC leaders all over Delta State, express our immense gratitude to our great party now ably led by His Excellency Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for the courage to do what is right and keep the Delta APC together under the tenets of justice, respect for due process and zero tolerance for impunity.

“Therefore, we call on all leaders and members of the Delta State APC to come together and heal our party. Our party has immense electoral and governance promises and potentials. We need everyone to deliver on these promises and harness the potentials. We cannot allow the past internal differences to harm us further. We are comrades in genuine, patriotic pursuit of good governance for our people. We are not mortal enemies. We must never allow anyone of us to suffer exclusion, deprivation, or harm for whatever position they may have held during the pendency of our challenges. Putting the past behind, let us march forward with a positive spirit of brotherhood.

“On the political battles ahead of us, let it be very clear to us all that our resolve to defeat

the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State in 2019 is beyond the ordinary. We will match, surpass and roundly defeat PDP in every election, whether Presidential, Governorship, Senate, House of Representatives or House of Assembly.”

They boasted the electorates and people of Delta State overwhelmingly supported APC.

The statement also said: “PDP’s wastefulness, deep-seated corruption and violent impunity are self-evident. And one thing should be clear to PDP by now.

“Finally, let us in humility draw a very important lesson from the past disagreements. Going

forward, we must not allow disruptive and violent elements to undermine our party and divide us. For orderliness, it is necessary to respect those we elect to manage the affairs of our party at all levels.”