Ademola Babalola in Ibadan

There was heavy sporadic shooting at the abattoir section of the Bodija international market in Ibadan as butchers and men of the Oyo state police command clashed over the butchers reluctance to relocate to a new market in Amosun village, Akinyele local government.

Reports say the ripple effects spread to the other sections of the market as traders and other customers fled for their lives. While the clash lasted two people were gunned down by the police for allegedly attempting to burn down the police station in the market, the state Police Commissioner, Abiodun Odude told journalists.

Other marketers claimed there were more casualties in the melee with some giving conflicting figures of the victims as high as between five and eight. Three vehicles parked within the station premises were burnt down by the irate butchers while Okadas and other valuables including cattle estimated at millions of naira were affected.

The centralization of the abattoir in Ibadan to Amosun village has been an ongoing efforts of the state government in recent years but the larger percentage of the butchers were said to be averse to their relocation to the new site which was a distant of about 30kms to Bodija market.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Government has shut down the market for security reasons. The Aare Laatosa Loca Council Development Area (LCDA) Chairman, Mr. Adekunle Oladeji, said the closure is to prevent the loss of lives and property of the citizenry, stressing that It is also to guard against the escalation of the violence in the market to other parts of the state.

Oladeji said that security agencies have been intimated about the situation in the market to maintain law and order.

Mr. Yinka Fatoki, Executive Secretary Bureau for investment promotion and public private partnership, said the centralization of abattoir in Amosun was a Public, Private Partnership initiative aimed at sanitizing the sector and allow masses, butchers inclusive to enjoy a better managed and trading-friendly environment to safeguard the health of the masses.

He said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by all stakeholders for the new facility to be used for 35years after which the state and local governments in Ibadan would take over its full operation.

Fatoki said the butchers were put on notice on the need for them to move to their new site but maintained that a number of them were recalcitrant and resisting the move.

Also, Alhaji Lateef Olagoke, Secretary, Butchers Union in the state who represented their State Chairman, Pa Lasisi Alagufon at the press conference in the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism regretted the clash and attendant loss of lives and property in the market on Thursday.

Speaking in the same vein, Alhaji Buliamin Elesinmeta, Butchers South West coordinator regretted what happened and appealed for calm.

The Bodija market leader, Alhaji Ismail Jimoh implored the state government to calm the fraying nerves and allow other traders the opportunity to reopen within 24hours to safeguard their perishable products.