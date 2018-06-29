As the 22nd annual seminar and gala night of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) draws nearer, more airlines, agencies and organisations have given support to the association in order to ensure a successful outing.

So far, no fewer than seven airlines, both local and international have supported the league in different forms and some of the domestic operators include Med-View, Arik Air, Air Peace and Dana Air while on the foreign carriers include, Ethiopian Airlines, South African Airways and Rwandair.

Others are gearing to make commitment to the seminar, which will have attracted high level industry speakers from both within and in the Diaspora.

The Chairman and Managing Director of Med-View Airline, Alhaji Muneer Bankole in an interaction with LAAC in Lagos, said members of the league have been able to put the government on its toes through objective and analytical writings while the policies of the government for the industry are reviewed by reporters on the beat.

Bankole noted that reporters on the beat had over the years contributed to the development of the industry, promising that the airline would continue to partner with the league in all its programmes.

According to him, the relationship between the airlines and journalists covering the sector has always been symbiotic over the years.

On his part, Mr. Chris Iwarah, the spokesman for Air Peace, lauded the committee and members of the league for the initiative.

Iwarah explained that the selection of its Chairman, Mr. Allen Onyema as the Chairman of the day further showed the seriousness attached to the seminar by the league.