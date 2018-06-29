By John Shiklam in Kaduna

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Isa Ashiru, who recently withdrew his membership from the party, has returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ashiru, a two-term member of both the state House of Assembly and the House of Representatives, narrowly lost the APC governorship ticket to Governor Nasir el-Rufai in 2014.

The former lawmaker, who was originally a member of the PDP, is nursing a governorship ambition in 2019.

Speaking while picking his PDP membership card in his Kudan ward, Kudan Local Government of Kaduna State, he said he was happy to be back home.

“I am happy to be back home. I am happy to return to the home of my father – the PDP. I am happy that I sojourned for some time in the APC. During my short stay in the APC, I learnt so much. It is a good thing that I was able to see what the APC is all about,” he said.

Also speaking about his governorship ambition, Ashiru said: “We heard that aspirants (for the governorship race) have been coming here and they have been going round asking for your support.

“I want to say that that is very ok. In fact, we want more to come. But, one thing that I am sure is that I have started this race, and I know where I am going to end with you all.

“We will all be at Kaduna State Government House in 2019, God with us.”

He commended the large crowd that came to witness the event, saying it is an indication that the people desired a leadership that will improve their condition.

He said over the years, he had built a lot of goodwill among the people of the state, having served as a lawmaker both at the state assembly and the House of Representatives.

He called on all eligible voters to ensure that they get their voter cards as “there is no way we can chase the present government out if we don’t have our voter’s card”.

According to him, “The fact that the present government will be gone in 2019, is not contestable, therefore everybody must get voter’s card.”

Also speaking during the occasion, which was attended by many PDP stalwarts, the state chairman of the party, Mr. Felix Hyat, said Ashiru’s return to the PDP was a blessing to the state.

Hyat, who was represented by the chairman of the party in zone one,

Alhaji Tsoho Kargi, said: “Ashiru’s return has assured me that the PDP will produce the governor of Kaduna State in 2019.”

He called on “everyone who is still trapped in the APC to come to the PDP for freedom, justice and development”.