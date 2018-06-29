Prominent indigenes of Igbesa, a community in Ado-Odo Otta Local Government Area (LGA) of Ogun State, living in the United Kingdom and Ireland, have renewed their plea with the Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, to expedite action on the installation of the Oba-elect of the town, Prince Abdulazeez Oluwatoyin Akinde, to bring down rising tension among the people of the area.

The indigenes said in a statement that Akinde was issued a certificate of selection by the Ado-Odo Otta Local Council in March last year in which the council declared him the new Oloja Ekun-elect (Oba-elect) of Igbesa, following his selection by the community’s kingmakers.

But the community’s indigenes in the Diaspora said they were concerned that more than a year after the Oba-elect was named, many intrigues had been introduced, which made the state government to foot-drag in performing its obligation of giving a staff of office to the new monarch.

In the joint statement by the Awori Descendants Union, United Kingdom and the Ireland, and Igbesa District Community Development Association, UK, the indigenes urged Governor Amosun to follow due process and install the Oba-elect, as a way of respecting popular will, due process and dousing the rising tension in the community.

“While we know that our amiable governor is busy with so many state schedules, we would urge him to act fast and perform the installation of our new Oloja Ekun-elect, as a way of respecting popular will, due process and dousing rising tension; as peaceful coexistence in Igbesa is gradually being affected by the activities of those who want to capitalise on the delay in installation, to subvert popular will,” the statement said.

In the statement by Akin Akanji Ajo, General Secretary; Sheik Olusola Dauda, Imam and Spiritual Father, and Jeyeola Odunlami Odunsi, Public Relations Officer (PRO), the indigenes in the diaspora noted, “We are all living witnesses of what happened in neighbouring Ado-Odo community where they witnessed many years of bloodshed and disquiet over a similar delay in the installation of an Oba for the community”.

“Igbesa people of the Awori descendants are peace-loving Nigerians and are very industrious and as such, would not want any violence in our community, arising from chieftaincy dispute.

“Since Prince Akinde had been nominated by the community’s kingmakers, after all traditional screening and rites, and was subsequently issued a certificate of selection as Oba-elect by the local council, we believe nothing should stand in his way again from ascending the throne of his forebears,” the indigenes added.

Igbesa has been without a monarch since the last Oloja Ekun, Oba Samuel Banuso, joined his ancestors in 2015.