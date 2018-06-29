Mary Nnah

A talent management company, Hillix Entertainment, recently kick-started operations as it brought on board its first artist, Ojo Victor Oluwagbengro, popularly known as Kings Music.

The head A&R, Hillix Entertainment. Mr Opeyemi Adebola-Walters said the idea behind the newly launched company is to help talented young people create the opportunities that they have been looking for by giving them access to the particular audience that will appreciate what they have in them.

Adebola-Walters who expressed the view that if young people are able to make a genuine living for themselves, the whole economy will be better, added, that is why we are launching Hillix Entertainment and we are starting with the talent management arm of our organisation. Subsequently, we would be launching the record label and also the music and video production angles. “

He said however that the company does not intend to rush things, adding, “We have studied our strength in years past and we have discovered that the best way we can start is to launch forth is to launch the talent arm first and that is what we have done here today. “

Sharing with journalists the values, vision and mission of the company and what it is poised to do as a talent management company with the people that would be coming on board as individuals, he said, “Hillix Communication is an entertainment firm consisting of various divisions including management, record label, recording studio and a video studio. Our vision is to be one of the world’s leading entertainment service providers.”

He said: “What makes us distinct and stand out from the crowd is the vision that we have. We want to marry innovation with dexterity, accuracy and excellence wih provision of our entertainment services as we also create entertainment platforms for talents. “He noted further that as a talent management company, what it wants to do is to facilitate the goals, dreams and the aspirations of every sound talent –Song writer, artist or producer that we have on board.