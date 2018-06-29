Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Garba Salisu of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), sitting in Maitama, Abuja on Friday discharged and acquitted a former Chief of Administration of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Alkali Mamu, on a four-count charge of gratification.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had accused Mamu of receiving bribe of about $300,000 and five exotic cars, while facilitating a contract for the purchase of military equipment to fight Boko Haram.

The said contracts was not cited on the NAF budget because it was a covert operation, where Nigeria brought in mercenaries to fight the insurgents.

Justice Salisu, who discharged Mamu of the charges in a judgment delivered Friday held that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facia case against the defendant.

The court further held that the prosecution failed to call the purported giver of the alleged bribe, one Himma Abubakar, despite admiting that they knew he is still in Niger Republic.

The court in addition held that the confessional statement relied on by the prosecution was not obtained voluntarily, hence was inadmissible.

Details later…