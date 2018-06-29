Sunday Okobi

Customers of 11 Plc (formerly Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc), from the South-west region who participated in the ongoing ‘Mobil Peel and Win promo and raffle draws for Mobil Super 1000 four litre range of lubricants’, had a field day recently as they carted away various gift items in the first draw held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The raffle draw witnessed by senior officials of the company and the Ibadan Zone of the Consumer Protection Council (CPC), saw over 50 customers going home with gift items ranging from engineering tools, gas cookers, generating sets, motorcycle, Tricycle, popular called Keke NAPEP, as well as cash prices.

The event, which was the first series of the promo and raffle draw, was designed to reward customers.

In his welcome address, the Manager, Lubricant Sales and Marketing of 11 Plc, Steve Ezendiokwere, said the promo was part of the company’s efforts to appreciate its loyal customers as well as an opportunity to interface with them.

He promised that the company would not only continue to engage in marketing promotions of this nature, but assured them that the draws of the promo would be held in all the six geopolitical zone of the country.

He added: “The Mobil ‘Peel and Win’ promotion was conceived as our little way of rewarding those end-users with enduring faith in the Mobil brand; such end-users who have truly demonstrated their loyalty to the brand despite the lure of some cheap and low quality lubricants in our market.

“These categories of end-users include the car owners, motorcycle and tricycle owners/riders, generator operators/owners and most importantly auto-repairers and mechanics who constitute the membership of Nigeria Automobile and Technicians Association (NATA).”

Speaking on the implications of the promo in the phase of recent developments in the company, he said the move was a clear testimony that things are beginning to change for better.

“This development is coming following the recent management restructuring that gave birth to a more business inclined, refocused and reenergised organisation, by name 11Plc; formerly known as, Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc,” he said.