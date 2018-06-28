The official unveiling of Unusual Praise will take place on Sunday, July 1. Parishioners of the Catholic Church of Divine Mercy will be treated to a day of unforgettable spiritual connection, singing and worship in order to launch the event and get everyone set for yet another incredible night of praise and worship.

Unusual Praise has quickly grown to become the biggest of its kind within the Catholic Community in Africa- with explosive and spirit filled performances by Megastar Acts such as Sinach, Nicole C Mullen, Don Moen, Olumide Dada, Frank Edwards, Sr. Agatha Ozah, Steve Crown and a plethora of globally recognised gospel stars in previous years.

This year’s edition promises to take things to another level with surprise International acts you cannot afford to miss, quality content and most importantly a refreshing and uplifting experience in the presence of God. The 8th edition of Unusual Praise is set to take place on Friday, November 30, 2018.