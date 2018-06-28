Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

The Chairman of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), Central Zone, Mr. Tare Porri, has survived an attempt on his life after the Vice Chairman of the youth body, Amiebi Turner, and some of his loyalists allegedly invaded the venue of a peace meeting with several busloads of hoodlums and ended the gathering at gunpoint.

Several properties belonging to the Chairman of the Elders Advisory Council, Mike Wenibowei, were destroyed while the entire area was allegedly raided and valuables carted away.

Wenibowei, former Chairman of the IYC, told journalists in Yenagoa, that he personally sighted at least three pistols during the raid, while gunshots rented the air before the intervention of security forces that helped calm the situation.

THISDAY gathered that Turner and his loyalists were riled by an alleged grand plan by Porri to handover to one of his lackeys before leaving the IYC to contest for the State House of Assembly seat for Ekeremor Constituency One in Bayelsa.

Also, the Vice Chairman reportedly told the elders of the IYC that sums of monies received from various sources by the Chairman remained unaccounted for, an allegation Porri refuted.

Two policemen, including an Inspector who were deployed to serve an invitation from the Commissioner of Police in the state, Don Awunah, to the suspects in Ogboloma, were said to have been thoroughly beaten and are currently battling for their lives in an undisclosed hospital.

Spokesman of the state police command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the attack on the security operatives, but said he needed a detailed briefing to get the facts of the matter. “I am aware, I just want to get detailed explanation before I talk to you”, he said.

During a press conference at the national headquarters of the IYC in Yenagoa yesterday, Porri said he was saved by the intervention of his security detail and the malfunctioning of the pistol when his deputy pulled the trigger.

“The Treasurer tried to hit me and when I dodged, I saw Amiebi trying to pull the trigger and the gun did not respond. Immediately I used my last strength to hit him and I don’t know how I got out. He still followed me and was aiming at me before my security detail faced him and that was how I escaped being assassinated.

“They raided the whole street with all their valuables. As I address you, even my phone is still with him and they have vowed to kill me, my wife and my children and they will burn down my house,” he said.

Porri called on the Inspector General of Police, the Commander, Joint Ta

sk Force in the Niger Delta, the police, Director of the Department of State Services in the state and other security agencies to come to his aid.

“My life and those of my lieutenants are in serious danger. These hoodlums have vowed to eliminate us. They feel the only way to take over leadership of the IYC is by killing all of us. I have reported to the security agencies”, he added.

Aside Amiebi, Porri said others who attacked him were Beledayon Barracks, Juliana Okpu and Daniel Perebi, who are also members of the executive committee of the IYC.

Wenibowei, Chairman of the Elders Advisory Council, who convened the meeting, also said he lost monies and valuables to the attack, while one of the attackers almost bit off his finger.