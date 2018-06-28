Bassey Inyang in Calabar

Indications have emerged that teachers in public primary schools and secondary schools in Cross River State will commence an indefinite strike today, to protest what they called alleged insensitivity of the state government to their demands.

A statement signed by the state Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Eyo-Nsa Itam, indicated that they came to the decision after an “exhaustive deliberation on the insensitivity of the state government towards the welfare of teachers in the state.

In the statement also signed by the state NUT Secretary, Dr R. Anyadike, and state Publicity Secretary, Etim Etim, the teachers highlighted several disappointments from the present government