Martins Ifijeh

St. Racheal’s Pharma, and HealthPlus Limited have signed a strategic collaboration agreement to improve life expectancy in Nigeria and other African countries by providing access to top quality and affordable pharmaceuticals.

At the signing ceremony at St. Racheal’s African Headquarters in Lagos reently, both companies announced that the collaboration, would ensure that all St. Racheal’s brand of antibiotics get to patients at half the price of innovators in the market through the HealthPlus Pharmacy outlets.

In his remark, the Chairman, St. Racheal’s Pharma, Mr. Akinjide Adeosun said the agreement, designed to put the patient first, was in line with the company’s goal of helping to improve life expectancy in Nigeria and other African companies.

“Our collection of antibiotics is currently available in all the 50 premises of HealthPlus Pharmacy in Nigeria and there is a commitment to high shelf pressure and pharmacovigilance reportage of our brands by HealthPlus.

“This significant milestone in the history of our organisations will ensure improved access to medicines and is in tandem with our philosophy of ‘patient-first’.

“Today, by signing this MoU, we have begun a mutualistic relationship putting the patient first. Access to medicine will be improved in communities as HealthPlus pharmacies are situated across the length and breadth of Nigeria thus furthering the ultimate goal of improvement in treatment outcome.”

The Founder of HealthPlus Limited, Mrs. Bukky George commended St. Racheal’s vision to eradicate diseases in Africa and improve life expectancy of patients through the provision of top quality, affordable and available pharmaceuticals.

She noted that the company is committed to global best practices, saying HealthPlus would henceforth purchase St. Racheal’s products for sale in all its outlets.

“HealthPlus is committed to Purchasing pharmaceutical products from St. Racheal’s Pharma,

maintaining adequate inventory of their medicines across our networks of outlets nationwide, allowing access to our network of retail outlets for learning and development, allowing access to periodic stock counts and providing regular data.

“In addition, HealthPlus is committed to providing other information such as pharmacovigilance in the event of any patient reports.