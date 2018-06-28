Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) has said its Afam VI power plant will deliver 624mw electricity into the national grid barring any restrictions from the regulator of the power market.

A statement by its Managing Director, Osagie Okunbor, said the intervention has come at a time power generation has suffered a deep plunge following an outage of some thermal power stations.

He said the Afam VI power plant, located in Afam village in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State, uses combined cycle gas turbine technology that burns 40 per cent less gas than plants using older open cycle technologies.

Okunbor, according to TheCable, said this has contributed significantly to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

“The SPDC Joint Venture-owned combined cycle power plant is ably maintained to consistently deliver its net dependable capacity of 624MW from an installed capacity of 650MW with its three gas turbines and one steam turbine,” he said.

“In 2017 alone, Afam VI supplied approximately 14 per cent of Nigeria ’s grid-connected electricity and the plant has delivered over 25.97 trillion watt-hour of electricity into the Nigerian grid in the last 10 years.

“What is most exciting is that the plant has achieved this milestone, while also touching the lives of community people and helping youths to acquire key engineering skills.”