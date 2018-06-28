A former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Deputy Governor and 2019 Presidential aspirant of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Prof. Kingsley Chiedu Moghalu will be the guest lecturer of 2018 Annual lecture of the Chartered Institute of Banking to hold in Lagos today.

Moghalu will address the nation’s top bankers and finance industry executives on the topic “Of Banks and Bankers: Finance and the Challenge of Economic Development in Nigeria”. Moghalu, a fellow of CIBN, was a Deputy Governor of the CBN from 2009 to 2014. He led the central bank team that stabilised the Nigerian banking system after the 2008 global financial crisis as deputy governor in charge of financial stability.

He also led the implementation of reforms in the financial sector initiated by then CBN Governor Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the current Emir of Kano. As deputy governor for operations in 2014, Moghalu also superintended the introduction of payment system reforms including the introduction of the Bank Verification Number (BVN).

The political economist and former United Nations official was appointed Professor of Practice in International Business and Public Policy of the prestigious Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University in Massachusetts, USA after his five-year tenure at the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Moghalu returned to Nigeria in November 2017 to start the Institute for Governance and Economic Transformation (IGET); a think tank with headquarters in Abuja.

The 2018 CIBN annual lecture will be chaired by Mr Kyari A. Bukar, the President of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group.