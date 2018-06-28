Joe Jackson, the father of late king of pop, Michael Jackson, has died of stage four pancreatic cancer at the age of 89, the DailyMail.com has revealed.

Jackson, who was hospitalised in Las Vegas last week, has been battling many ailments, including heart attack, stroke and cancer, which eventually took his life on Wednesday, according to sources close to the family.

Known as the patriarch of the Jackson five, which includes Michael, Janet, Tito, Jackie and Jermaine, late Jackson managed the group in the 60s until Michael later went on to achieve multi-platinum status as a solo artist, followed by his sister, Janet.

Lauded for managing the group’s emergence, Jackson’s reputation suffered after stories emerged in the 1980s of his alleged abusive treatment of his kids, including allegations made by Michael which were later denied by him and Katherine, the children’s mother.

In a 2013 interview, Jackson said he had no regrets about being hard on his kids. “I’m glad I was tough because look at what I came out with, I came out with kids that people loved all over the world,” he said.

Few hours before his death, family members were said to have trooped to the hospital to bid him final goodbye, as it was obvious he only had hours or days before succumbing to the cancer.

According to DailyMail.com, Jackson before his death had given verbal instructions making clear he didn’t want visitors or family members to see him or his medical records.

“It’s understood Katherine, daughters Rebbie and Joh’Vonnie and granddaughter Yashi Brown, did visited the patriach in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday.

“The visit came following a tense standoff during which the Jackson family struggled to gain medical information about, and access to the dying man,” Daily Mail, who got a confirmation from his son, Jermaine, said.