Constellation Coaching Group LLC, the Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) licensed international coaching firm, is organizing a two-day coaching fundamentals Training on Saturday June 30 and Sunday July 1, 2018.

The training programme, which holds at Waterfront Plaza, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos, is a first step for participants seeking to becoming an internationally licensed NLP Coach.

Constellation’s Chief Executive Officer and Licenced Master Practitioner of NLP explained the training programme and said, “People need others to talk to, to help them clarify, focus and execute their goals. To become better is a common yearning.

“Constellation Coaching Group LLC offers three key products. These are Coaching (Executive Coaching & Team Coaching) , Counseling and Coach Training. The Coach Training is for Corporate and individuals,” she said.

Last month, Joke Coker was at the Lagos Business School where she was a lead discussant on Mental Wellness Initiative Programme with the theme: “What’s on your mind.”

She said Constellation is currently leading the initiative aimed at harnessing the power of the mind to help you be the “best you”.

For its Coaching Executive, Constellation propels executives to make better decisions and achieve goals. The major goal, according to the CEO, is to ensure that “Our Clients become confident, authentic leaders. The exponential business results ensure they deliver at work and make them our ‘walking billboards’.”

As a Licenced Master Practitioner of NLP, the CEO said she has seen Constellation rising to be the indisputable number one coach trainer in Nigeria.

“The consensus among industry experts is that to become an internationally licenced NLP Coach, Constellation provides the best route. For its training programmes, Constellation’s key audiences are corporate organisations, individuals and schools.

“For schools, Constellation has developed unique products and services targeted at both the teachers and their pupils. These products include workshops on ‘Teachers As Coaches’ in digital age, ‘Parents As Coaches’ and they also offer visiting psychotherapists for students and teachers in schools and also in the work place.

Constellation’s upcoming training programme promises to offer all corporate, individuals and schools, rare opportunity to acquire the needed skills to move ahead with life.

“It’s an opportunity worth seizing,” Coker said.