Paul Obi in Abuja

As controversy continues to trail the National Waterways Bill before the National Assembly, the federal government has said only commercial usage of the nation’s waterways would be regulated.

The bill has continued to face opposition and condemnation, with many accusing the federal government under President Muhammadu Buhari of attempting to annex their waterways, similar to the Land Use Act and mineral deposits in their domains.

The South South Governors Forum in their recent meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State vehemently opposed the bill, warning against the passage of the bill into law.

But according to the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, citizens’ right of access to the waterways would not be denied.

Adamu while making clarification on the bill said: “Everyone’s right to use the water is protected just as it currently is. Only commercial usage will be regulated. Everyone will continue to enjoy their water as they do now whether for household, fishing, farming and livestock.

“Commercial boreholes will be licenced because they obstruct so much water and it is necessary to monitor the obstruction so that we don’t drain the underground water sources.”

On why the federal government intends to control waterways intersecting across states, Adamu explained that “if each state has control over water that crosses from that state to another, it is possible to do anything, including dam the water and not allow it to flow into the next state.

“River Niger can be dammed in Kebbi State and even though it covers 69 per cent of Nigeria, nobody else will have it. The rivers flow from north to south. No river flows from south to north. This law protects the people downstream as it is done in international law. It is also to abide by our international commitments,” he maintained.

The minister also debunked claims that the bill if passed into law would violate several aspects of the Land Use Act.