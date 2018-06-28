WORLD CUP TRAGEDY

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

A medical consultant in Family Medicine of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki in Ebonyi State, Dr. Chidi Ebirim, was reportedly dead on Tuesday after watching the Argentina versus Nigeria football match.

The late consultant was said to have died out of heart attack. His corpse has been deposited at the mortuary in the state.

A close source who spoke to THISDAY on condition of anonymity noted that the deceased was watching the football match but slumped after the last goal against Nigeria.

The source said that late consultant was rushed to the Federal teaching hospital to be revived but later gave up the ghost at the early hours of Wednesday.

“He was watching the match at his compound. Unfortunately, when the last goal was scored against Nigeria, he unconsciously shout and slumped. He was rushed to the hospital for quick medical attention but he later gave up the ghost. He died of heart attack because he was suffering from cardiovascular disease” the source said.

However, the incident also paralysed medical services at the Surgery Unit of the Federal Teaching hospital, as surgical operations slated for Wednesday were disrupted and postponed.