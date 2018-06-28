Brazil hit second round in style

Defending champions Germany tuesday afternoon became the first football super power to be eliminated from the on World Cup finals in Russia.

The German team lost 2-0 to South Korea in a match they needed to win at the Rubin Kazan stadium in Russia.

While South Korea became the first Asian nation to beat Germany, it is note worthy that German team became the third straight reigning champion to be knocked out in the group stage at the next World Cup — following Italy and Spain after it was beaten 2-0 by South Korea in Group F.

The defining moments started deep into the injury time when Kim Young-gwon’s 92nd-minute goal, awarded after a video assistant referee decision, left four-time winner Germany on the brink of elimination.

Then six minutes into stoppage time, with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in the opponents’ half, South Korea gained control of the ball, launched it forward and Son Heung-min tapped into an empty net to score the second and seal Germany’s fate.

It is the first time since 1938 that a Germany or West Germany side has not advanced beyond the first section of the tournament, as Joachim Low’s side finish bottom of Group F.

The defeat followed their opening loss against Mexico, while it took a dramatic late winner from Toni Kroos to earn them their only points of the group stage against eventual group winners Sweden.

Manager Low, who led Germany to World Cup glory four years ago, will face strong questions over his selections both before and during this tournament.

He left Manchester City forward Leroy Sane out of his squad, despite the 22-year-old playing a major role in helping City win the Premier League title, while Mario Gotze, who scored the winner in the 2014 final against Argentina, also missed out.

Against South Korea, Low made five changes, including recalling Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil and dropping Thomas Muller, although the Gunners’ midfielder could not inspire his side to victory.

Low has been in charge of Germany since 2006, taking them to the final of the 2008 European Championships where they lost to Spain and then that subsequent World Cup glory.

Later in the evening in Rubin Kazan, goals from Paulinho and Thiago Silva meant Brazil booked their place in the last 16 of the World Cup as Group E winners, knocking Serbia out in the process.

Brazil started the brighter of the two teams in the opening exchanges, although it wouldn’t be until the 25th minute when Vladimir Stojkovic was forced into the first meaningful save of the game, palming away Neymar’s effort from a narrow angle – that appeared to be heading wide -after some intricate build-up play.

Chances fell for both nations in the ten minutes that followed, before the Selecao took a deserved lead just after the half hour mark. Spotting the deep run from Paulinho, Philippe Coutinho matched the burst forward with an exquisite pass, giving his Barcelona teammate the simple task of dinking the ball over Stojkovic to break the deadlock.

Their were chances for Felipe Luis and several for Neymar to add some gloss to the scoreline late on for Brazil, although it would only be the two on the night, who confirmed a last 16 tie against Group F runners up Mexico on Monday.

RESULTS

Mexico 0-3 Sweden

S’Korea 2-0 Germany

Serbia 0-2 Brazil

Switzerland 2-2 C’Rica

TONIGHT FIXTURES

Japan Vs Poland 3pm

Senegal Vs Colombia 3pm

England Vs Belgium 7pm

Panama Vs Tunisia 7pm